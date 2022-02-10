Zimmermann, Jr., Roger C. —Dec. 31, 1955 - Dec. 26, 2021. He was a long-time resident of Glendale; the precious father of Alisha (Oliver) Davis and Mark (Sarah) Zimmermann; beloved grandfather of Caleb, Jacob, and Lucy Zimmermann; dear son of the late Roger C. and Eunice Zimmermann; loving brother of Joan (Phil) Ces; former husband of Karen Jones; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend.
A 1974 graduate of Kirkwood High School and 1978 graduate of University of Missouri-Rolla with a degree in electrical engineering, Roger worked for McDonnell Douglas, Boeing, and BAE Systems. Roger passed away after a short illness and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.