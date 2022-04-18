Resident Lynn Thiele will once again beseech the Kirkwood City Council for approval to operate a dog training business in her backyard, despite a second negative recommendation from the planning and zoning commission.
Thiele, who lives on North Clay Avenue, had already been training multiple dogs out of her home through much of the pandemic when she was shut down following a noise complaint in October 2021.
Thiele appealed to the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission to amend the zoning code to add animal training as an accessory use in single-family residential districts, which would have allowed her to host up to 10 dogs in her yard during business hours. Commission members had no problems with Thiele herself, but declined to recommend the amendment, concerned that it would allow less qualified dog trainers to proceed similarly.
Though Thiele was supported at a Kirkwood City Council hearing by more than a dozen neighbors and numerous letters, the council on March 17 ultimately agreed with planning and zoning. City Attorney John Hessel recommended Thiele once again approach the planning and zoning commission to request animal training be added as a special use, which would allow Thiele to apply for a non-transferable special use permit.
Planning and zoning heard from Thiele a second time on April 6. Though all members were sympathetic and agreed Thiele’s business was “special,” the commission ultimately voted 5-3 against recommending the addition. Those voting “no” echoed the same concerns from Thiele’s first appeal.
“I do not think this is a good precedent for Kirkwood to set. I think it’s opening up Pandora’s Box,” said commissioner Ron Evens. “This is a valuable service and there is a place for that in an industrial or business environment, not in a residential environment.”
With a negative recommendation, Thiele’s request must receive a two-thirds majority vote from the Kirkwood City Council to pass. The council will take up the matter at its May 5 meeting.