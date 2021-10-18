Community spirit is alive and growing in Rock Hill! This spirit was on full display at the Fall Festival on October 2nd. A record number of people came out to enjoy the music, games, and camaraderie of their neighbors and friends, despite the rain in the first few hours. This spirit was also on display this past year during the park planning process for improvements to Turner Park. Each time the city asked for feedback during the process, Rock Hill residents did not disappoint. Your ideas and comments helped the city formulate a Master Plan for Turner Park, which has already been used to apply for a grant to bring the community’s vision for the park to life. The city should know if it received the grant by the end of 2021. Keep your fingers crossed!
Likewise, I see this spirit when I’m out shopping at our local businesses. I want to thank everyone who has shopped local these past months. Spending your money locally has helped our business community persevere through this pandemic. The city has, unfortunately, lost some businesses, but has also gained some new ones, including New Growth Horizons, Masonmade, and the Heideman Group. Most importantly, I can now answer the most-asked question of 2020 and 2021: What’s going into Lucky’s? The answer is Aldi. Hopefully I’ll see many of you as I’m walking up and down the aisles getting my groceries in 2022.
Rock Hill’s community spirit continues to grow each month as more people participate in our monthly events. These events are wonderful opportunities for residents to interact with each other, ask questions of city officials, and find out what’s happening in the city.
Please join me the third Wednesday of each month for Coffee with the Mayor. Participate through your Facebook newsfeed or the “Social Media” tab at www.rockhillmo.net. This is a great opportunity for residents to ask questions about the city. I’m hopeful that in-person attendance will once again be feasible in 2022.
The best way to stay informed about city events is by subscribing to our monthly e-newsletter, A View from the Hill. The newsletter is FREE and arrives in your inbox during the third week of each month. I encourage everyone to subscribe through the city’s website, www.rockhillmo.net/subscribe. The newsletter is full of information about what’s happening in the city, updates from city departments, and upcoming social events.
It takes all of us: the residents, the business community, and the city’s officials, working together with a shared sense of community spirit to move Rock Hill forward to the better days ahead.
The “State of the City” is a new feature in which officials from municipalities in the Times coverage area can share information about their cities.