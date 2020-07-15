The Rock Hill Public Library will be purchasing new laptops and Chromebooks with an $8,531 grant it recently received through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.
The laptops will be available for checkout inside the library to encourage social distancing upon reopening. It's possible that eventually the computers could be circulated outside of the library.
The library's current hours are 12 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. People can request items online in the library's catalog at rockhillpubliclibrary.org or by emailing patron@rhplmo.org or calling 314-962-4723. Patrons can also call the library to schedule a time to pick up materials.