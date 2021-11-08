The Rock Hill Public Library, 9811 Manchester Road, is expanded its hours and services.
Hours are now from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Curbside service is still available from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday.
Masks are required of all patrons ages 5 and up, and there is a one-hour time limit on browsing and computer usage. The library has several free virtual programs, as well as take-and-make craft kits.
Patrons can request materials online at pac.mlc.lib.mo.us, via email at patron@rhplmo.org or by phone at 314-962-4723. For more information, visit rockhillpubliclibrary.org.