The Goddard School in Rock Hill recently hosted its annual fun week of STEAM learning. During this week, children participated in S.T.E.A.M-centric experiments (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) and preschoolers took on the role of engineers.
Focusing on architecture, little ones spent the week building replicas of the famous St. Louis Gateway Arch with materials in the classroom including toys, blocks, art & crafts and so much more. Real-life engineers visited the school throughout the week to teach the kids about architecture. The fun, hands-on S.T.E.A.M activities promote creativity, imagination and the love of learning.
Following are scenes from the week. All photos are courtesy of The Goddard School.