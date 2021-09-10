A Rock Hill police officer who was injured Wednesday, Sept. 8, while trying to apprehend a suspected thief is out of the hospital and at home recovering, the Rock Hill Police Department said on Friday.
The officer, who has not been identified, was injured after the suspect struck the officer with his vehicle as he spend from the scene. The incident occurred after the officer approached a vehicle believed to be involved in a larceny at a business near Manchester and McKnight on Wednesday morning, Sept. 8.
The driver reversed the vehicle, hitting the officer and dragging him about 20 feet, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The officer has since been released and is recovering at home.
A passenger in the vehicle then fled on foot and the driver left the scene headed eastbound on Manchester Road. Police officers searched the area for the passenger, but as of Wednesday afternoon, he had not been located.
With a suspect at large, Bristol, Givens, Ambrose and Hudson schools went into “lock-out mode” as a precaution. Students continued their school day, but no one was allowed to enter the school buildings throughout the day on Wednesday.
The district reported that all students and staff members were safe, and that there was an additional police presence around the schools during the day and at dismissal.
The Rock Hill Police Department on Friday, Sept. 10, that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.