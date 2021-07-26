The Missouri Writers’ Guild recently honored Rock Hill resident Patrick P. Long in the 2021 Presidents Writers Contest. Long received second place in the non-fiction category for his autobiographical novel.
“Ordinarily Extraordinary” is about the series of events and emotions Long and his family experienced after his wife, who had been battling breast cancer for over three years, suffered a stroke in 2019 at the age of 45.
As Long strives to maintain normal routines for the couple’s four young children, he struggles through confrontations with doctors while watching his wife suffer mysterious episodes that continually impair her speech.
Throughout weeks of distressing setbacks, Long reflects on their lives, candidly revealing marital clashes, personal trauma, failures and regrets — along with the recognition of his wife’s indomitable spirit that bolsters him even when cancer’s worst consequence takes the fight from them.
Learn more about Long or purchase a copy of the book at www.patrickplong.com. Follow Long on Facebook on his “Patrick P. Long Author Page” and on Twitter @Paddymel.