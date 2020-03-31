The Rock Hill Library has made the decision to close indefinitely due to the extended social distancing guidelines in the wake of COVID-19.
The library, located at 9811 Manchester Road, has been closed, but announced its continued closure on Tuesday, March 31.
Patrons are asked to keep any checked-out library materials they have until the library reopens — all due dates have been extended and no fines will be accrued.
The library encourages readers to take advantage of its digital resources, which can be accessed through its website at www.rockhillpubliclibrary.org. Patrons are also encouraged to follow the Rock Hill Library on Facebook for updates.