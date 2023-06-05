The Rock Hill Public Library recently debuted its new pathway to reading and celebrated its summer reading kickoff at Oak Haven Park.
Children and their families enjoyed the new traveling “StoryWalk” book trail in the park. Laminated pages from a children’s book are attached to metal stakes, which are installed along an outdoor path. As children and families walk along the trail, they are directed to the next page in the story. Stories will travel throughout the year to the parks of Rock Hill.
In addition to the “StoryWalk,” the May 20 event at Oak Haven Park included performer Will Stuck, who entertained children with an hour of M.E.S.S. (music, education, fun stories and mind-blowing science).
The Rock Hill Fire Department displayed its fire/rescue truck for families to check out and the city of Rock Hill Parks and Recreation Department supplied frozen treats.
For those who have not yet signed up for the Rock Hill Public Library’s summer reading program, there is still time to register. The program is free, and children can register at the library and win prizes through Aug. 5.
For more information, visit rockhillpubliclibrary.org.