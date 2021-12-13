The Rock Hill Board of Aldermen issued a special proclamation on Dec. 7 to Fire Chief Kevin Halloran, who is leaving Rock Hill to become assistant fire chief for the city of Frontenac. His last day with Rock Hill will be Dec. 14.
The city has posted the position for a new fire chief and expects to hold interviews in January, according to City Administrator Jennifer Yackley. In the meantime, Capt. Tim Kendrick will serve as the interim fire chief.
Rock Hill Mayor Edward Mahan recognized Halloran’s service to the city with a proclamation.
“Kevin Halloran has dutifully served the city of Rock Hill for almost 30 years, first as a firefighter, then as a member of the command staff, fire marshal and state certified fire inspector,” it states. “Chief Halloran began his career with the city of Rock Hill Fire Department in January of 1992, was promoted to engineer in 1994 and captain in 2000, before being promoted to chief in 2005.”
Mahan praised Halloran, whom he said “has upheld the highest principles of professionalism within fire service and worked diligently to ensure the safety of the residents and businesses of the city of Rock Hill.”