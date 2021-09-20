The annual Rock Hill Fall Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 2, with a parade kicking off the event beginning at 11 a.m. The festival runs from noon to 4 p.m.
The parade route runs from Des Peres Avenue and North Rock Hill Road to Hudson Elementary School via Manchester Road.
Greeting the parade at Hudson Elementary School will be Paw Patrol characters and a bubble van. The festival takes place on the grounds of Hudson, located at 9825 Hudson Ave.
This year’s festival features food trucks, booths, rides and inflatables, a petting zoo and pony rides. A craft tent offers pumpkin painting and Halloween craft items.
Christian the Magician performs at 1:30 p.m. From 2 to 4 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music from Anita Jackson, a St. Louis native who has performed as a background vocalist for such artists as Bette Midler, Patti Austin, Mariah Carey, Chico DeBarge, Joe, Erykah Badu, and most notably Cissy and Whitney Houston.