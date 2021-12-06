Local author Patrick P. Long recently joined the board of trustees for the Rock Hill Public Library.
A resident of Rock Hill, Long is known for his book, “Ordinarily Extraordinary,” a nonfiction work detailing his wife’s battle with breast cancer and its effects on him, their children and their marriage. “Ordinarily Extraordinary” became an international best-seller within the first few months of publication and continues to receive global five-star reviews and endorsements.
“I am honored to join the Rock Hill Public Library Board of Trustees. I look forward to being a part of such an amazing committee which continues to strengthen efforts to build community and promotes ongoing education for the benefit of all,” Long said.
The Rock Hill Public Library, 9811 Manchester Road, houses more than 28,000 volumes and employs one full time and seven part-time employees. The library has provided 77 years of service to the community to date. For more information about the library, visit www.rockhillpubliclibrary.org for more information.
For more details about Long or his book, visit www.patrickplong.com.