An Aldi grocery store will soon open at 9530 Manchester Road in Rock Hill, the former location of Lucky’s Market. The grand opening is slated for Thursday, March 30, with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 8:45 a.m.
The first 100 customers will receive a “golden ticket” that could be worth up to $100, as well as a bag of Aldi goodies. Free shopping totes will be available while supplies last. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The location was previously occupied by a pop-up Eckert’s Farm Market, which was open in the summers of 2021 and 2022. Before that, the store was vacant for more than a year following the closing of Lucky’s Market on Feb. 12, 2020.