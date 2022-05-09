Arlene Maminta Browne, owner of Robust Wine Bar in Webster Groves, is always on the lookout for new inspiration. Also the principal of marketing and communications firm Robust Solutions, she opened Robust Wine Bar with her husband, Stanley Browne, in 2007. Paired with her husband’s wine expertise and hotel and restaurant management background, Arlene Browne brings the marketing and community partnerships.
The award-winning cafe offers cheeses, charcuterie and eclectic entrees paired with wines and other cocktails.
Working with her husband, said Arlene Browne, is one of the most difficult and rewarding aspects of her business.
“My children and my husband are my favorite people on earth. I love spending time with them, cooking with them, and having adventures with them. They are what keeps me going,” said Arlene Browne.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Robust, like many restaurants, was short-staffed. The Brownes knew they would have to pivot and change their business model in order to survive.
The couple set up a lemonade-style stand serving wine and cocktails and created their own delivery services they called “Curbies.”
During the summer, Robust offers paella every Wednesday, along with live music on the patio. The menu is ever-changing, including frequent collaborations with other local businesses to keep things fresh.
Arlene Browne also uses her restaurant — as well as her personal time — to give back to the local community. She often donates to Catholic charity Marygrove and the Center for the Creative Arts (COCA). She also recently helped launch STL.org, a non-profit which creates videos highlighting individuals who excel in creativity, community building and impacting culture in St. Louis.
Visit www.robustwinebar.com or call 314-963-0033 for more information.
227 W. Lockwood Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-963-0033