Enjoy an extensive wine selection, delicious plates and an inviting atmosphere at Robust, an award-winning wine bar, cafe and shop in historic Old Webster.
Located at 227 W. Lockwood Ave. and started in 2007 by Arlene Maminta Browne and Stanley Browne, Robust has continued to grow throughout the years.
“Stanley and I started this business because we noticed that many people found it difficult to choose wines when visiting restaurants and wine shops,” Arlene Maminta Browne said. “We wanted to create a wine and food experience that was approachable and friendly.”
When it first opened, Robust served only small plates, wine and bottled beers. But as consumer demand and trends changed, Robust also evolved.
“We eventually changed our menu to offer larger entrées, craft and draft beer, a hand-crafted cocktail program, in-home wine tastings, catering and private chef and sommelier dinners,” Arlene Maminta Browne said.
Like other restaurants, bars and businesses, Robust has adapted to the challenges created by COVID-19. It now offers online ordering, curbside service and delivery, family-style meals to go and more. Robust has also launched a “clean” wine list, along with wellness beverages. Guests can place orders and purchase any of the offerings to be delivered to their door. Patrons can also build their own unique gift baskets online.
Arlene Maminta Browne has a passion for people and loves being able to provide a meaningful and enjoyable experience for individuals, friends and families.
“Many people like that the atmosphere is warm and friendly,” she said. “From the wine flights and approachable wine program to the knowledgable staff, Robust is a place to celebrate the simplest pleasure of a summer day to a milestone birthday or anniversary.”
227 W. Lockwood Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-963-0033