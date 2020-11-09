Robinson Elementary School in Kirkwood has moved to online learning for at least two days because more than a quarter of its staff and four classrooms are under quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
All learning for Robinson Elementary students will be virtual for Monday, Nov. 9, and Tuesday, Nov. 10, according to the Kirkwood School District. This does not affect other schools within the district.
There are currently two students and one staff member at Robinson in isolation due to a positive test for COVID-19 or are symptomatic and presumed positive for the virus, according to the Kirkwood School District. The quarantine includes more than 25% of Robinson instructional staff and four classrooms based on the Center for Disease Control's guidelines related to close contact.
District officials said they are waiting on additional test results and will monitor the situation closely.
“Many of these instructional staff members are part of the core team of support for our students,” Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said in a statement . “We need to ensure adequate staffing whenever our students are in school.”
“In every decision we make, we consider not only the safety of our students and staff members, but also the instructional and social and emotional impact on our school community,” Ulrich added. “We must continue to be diligent in following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and local health departments, both in and out of school: Wear a mask, physical distance whenever possible and wash or sanitize hands frequently.”
Kirkwood's elementary students returned to in-person learning last month. Robinson's pivot to online learning is just one of many schools in the greater St. Louis area that have recently shifted to virtual learning because of a spike in COVID-19 cases among staff members or students.