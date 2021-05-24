In recent weeks, Robinson Elementary School in Kirkwood has supported an online “Pledge Page” where donors commit a dollar amount for each lap run by the principal, with proceeds raising money to purchase diverse books for classroom libraries.
Robinson then hosted a Fun Run on Thursday, May 6, on the school’s campus. Students from the Kirkwood At Home program and Robinson students took turns running laps to raise funds for books for classroom libraries. When the rain came, students went inside for a dance party to continue raising funds. The project collected over $20,000, which will go toward the purchase of more than 4,000 books. All funds collected will go to diversify books in classroom libraries.
“We planned this fundraising event to support our students’ literacy and the purchase of diverse texts from authentic voices for every classroom in our building. It is important that kids see themselves in our texts and library materials,” said Robinson Principal Angeline O’Neal-Hogrefe.
Since the online pledge campaign opened two weeks ago, students have learned the power of teamwork, care, courage and celebration. Pledges have come in from 42 states and two countries.