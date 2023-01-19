Gehlert, Roberta Louise, 93, passed away in Longmont, Colorado, in hospice care on the morning of Dec. 30 with her daughter and son-in-law from Florida at her side; peacefully with a view of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains she so loved to hike each summer with her husband Milton, who predeceased her in the summer of 2009. Her two older sisters, Helen Ann Hallauer and Peggy Hoffman, predeceased her in 2010.
“GG,” as she was fondly called by her four adult grandchildren, and “Bobby” to her many good friends, lived a full life in Kirkwood, Missouri, and later in Longmont. She is survived by her two daughters, Marty Petty (spouse Mark Petty) of St. Petersburg, Florida; and Donna Lionberger (spouse Jim Lionberger) of Longmont; granddaughter, Lindsay Petty Wattam (spouse Jake Wattam) of St. Petersburg; John Petty (spouse Erin Petty) of Austin, Texas; granddaughter, Erin Lionberger of Frederick, Colorado; and Drew Lionberger (spouse Gretchen Lionberger) of Istanbul, Turkey.
Born on Sept. 1, 1929, to Helen E. and Victor S. Hallauer in St. Louis, Missouri, she attended schools in Clayton and Ladue, Missouri, and completed two years at the former Monticello College in Illinois.
It was on a blind date arranged by her older sister Peggy and her Sigma Chi sweetheart Jack Hoffman that she met Milton. They married on Nov. 30, 1950. The family celebrated their 50th Anniversary in Naples, Florida, where Bobby and Milton wintered for more than a decade after other winter trips to Florida’s Panhandle. Bobby’s passions were numerous — tennis, bridge, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Mizzou Tigers, sun and swimming, needlepoint and long walks with Milton. She loved the birds in her yard as well.
In her prime tennis years, she medaled at the Senior Olympics and was a USTA Juniors chair judge, a period that included the challenges of calling rising tennis star Jimmy Connors’ matches. She and Milton would ride bikes to Kirkwood Park to play tennis almost every day after Milton retired early. She did not hang up her racket until the age of 80, but even then she remained on standby to stand in the back court, racket in hand, so her club team would never have to default a doubles match because someone was out sick.
The schedule of her regular bridge groups in Kirkwood where she lived most of her last 60 years, controlled her calendar. She even took “management” control of the bridge games when she moved to her senior living community in Longmont last February.
Her gorgeous needlepoints number in the hundreds and mark the births and weddings of family and close friends and the company logos of all the children and grandchildren. Milton was a train buff and the needlepoint of Kirkwood Station was a work of love as was the one she did later for Kirkwood’s Manor Grove, the ALF where Milton passed and she volunteered afterwards.
She worshiped the sun and the water and her tan never faded until her later years. Summers at Camp Miniwanca on Lake Michigan and Stoney Lake, swimming, canoeing and sailing were some of her fondest teen memories, and she passed the experiences along to her daughters who also attended. Bobby was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan and would go back and forth on the TV some days between baseball, tennis and a Mizzou Tigers football game.
The former paper, the “St. Louis Globe Democrat” did a feature on her and Milton, “Couple Who Walked All Over Kirkwood.” They would sometimes walk as often as four or five times a day. Ten thousand steps was nothing for them, even in the dead of a snowy winter evening or a chilly “Gray Missouri Day.” Everyone knew them and they knew everyone’s stories, from numerous sidewalk visits over the years. Bobby never complained and was an inspiration to everyone around her. Her final words were: “I’m coming, Milton.”
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, with a reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in her name be sent to Southeastern Guide Dogs, www.guidedogs.org, or Longmont Humane Society, www.longmonthumane.org. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.