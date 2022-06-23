Rogers, Roberta B. Fleming (Engel), Dec. 30, 1927 - Dec. 11, 2021, passed away at home in Sun City West, Arizona, with her long-time caretaker and friend Aquina Babcock at her side.
Born in Plymouth, Illinois, she attended high school in Carthage, Illinois, singing in the choir and cheerleading. She was an alumna of Stephens College, ’47, Columbia, Missouri, with a major in fashion illustration. Her first job led her to New York’s Hudson River area and soon after a job with Standard Oil in Peoria, Illinois. After an active professional and social life there, she moved to St. Louis, where she married Arthur L. Engel, DDS, in 1959. While they were enjoying a new home and family life in Kirkwood, Missouri, he died in an automobile accident.
Bobbye later met St. Louis native Joel Alexander Rogers (1907-2007) whom she married in 1970. Joel was Chairman and CEO of C. V. Mosby Publishing Co. In addition to living on Skinker Ave. overlooking Forest Park, and later in Louisiana, Missouri, they also wintered in Florida. Adventurers both, they fished in Canada, spent two months in the South Pacific and six months in South Africa. Returning to U.S. turf, they settled in Wickenburg, Arizona.
Joel golfed while Bobbye was immersed in the arts community including the symphony, ballet, and the Board of the Desert Caballeros Western Museum. Serving as trustee, she organized a major fundraiser and an art auction benefiting the museum for which service she received the Needham Award.
Bobbye will be remembered and missed by those whose lives were enriched by hers. She is survived by her niece, Beth Lain (Andy); nephews Rick (Kathy) Drury and Bill Drury (Jill); Joel’s nephew, Tarleton Hocker (Diane); and Karen Hocker, widow of Tarleton’s late brother Murray — all of Nevada. She also leaves behind her step-children, Jim (Mary) Engel, Dr. Joe Engel, and Gretchen Engel Parker (John), all of St. Louis; Dr. Gene Engel (Trish) of Kansas City, Missouri; and her god-daughter Leslie Vander Meulen Richards of Chesterfield, Missouri; and brother Kert (Maryam) of Burbank, California.
Bobbye’s ashes are interred at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis with Joel and his family. Donations in Bobbye’s memory will be most welcome at the Desert Caballeros Western Museum — www.westernmuseum.org.