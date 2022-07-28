Illert, Robert W. “Bob” Sr., 78, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, completed his journey on earth July 21, 2022, after a long illness. He is without pain and able to RUN into the arms of Jesus!
He was the dearest husband of Carol Kempka Illert; dear brother of Sandy (Ray) Byerley, Bill (Peggy) Illert, and Ron (Roberta) Illert; cherished father of Rob (Kelly) Illert and Richard Illert; stepfather of Eric (Stephanie) Michenfelder and Carey M. (Jon) Kretz; dear grandfather of four; great-grandfather of four; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.
Service: Saturday, July 30, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 676 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, 63119. Visitation from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial private.
In lieu of flowers, consider contributing to the St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o Mary Queen of Peace Chapter or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.