Brennan MD, Robert Vincent “Doc,” age 98, passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jinx Brennan (nee Jenkins). Loving father of the late Betty Moriarity (John), Barbara Sanders, James (Pat), Mary Jotte (Rick), Tom (Claire), and Ed (Jill). Proud PawPaw to 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Doc was a 1946 graduate of SLU Medical School and was on the staff of St. Joseph’s and St. John’s Mercy Hospitals. After retiring in 1992, Doc volunteered at St. Joseph’s and St. Clare Hospitals and Ronald McDonald House. Doc loved spending time with family at Terre du Lac and was an avid fisherman and tennis player. Loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed.
Thank you to Manor Grove, for their loving care, and to SSM Hospice.
Donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House or Friend of Kids with Cancer.
Services: Visitation at St. Peters Catholic Church Kirkwood, Missouri, Sept. 21, 9:15-11 a.m. Funeral Mass to follow.