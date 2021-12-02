Krone, Jr., Robert Thomas, 77, of Kirkwood, Missouri — formerly of Cape Girardeau, Missouri — known as Bob to friends and family and “Ragtime Bob” in his music circle, passed from this life into life eternal at Mercy South Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, following a recent illness and valiant 10-year battle with multiple myeloma.
He was born Sept. 22, 1944, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and resided in Perryville, Missouri, until attending college at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, where he graduated with his bachelor of science degree in business administration in 1966.
Bob was known for his musical talents, especially ragtime piano and jazz, composition of the Cape Girardeau Rag, and arrangements of many other tunes. He played in a dance band in the 1960s and gave piano concerts around the area in the 1970s and 1980s, including on the terraces of Academic Hall at Southeast Missouri State University. He passed his love and ability for music to his daughter, Laura, and grandchildren, Jacob and Levi.
He enjoyed baseball, having played in his youth, watching the Cardinals and his step-grandchildren, Blake and Jake, play. He was a talented photographer who enjoyed nature photography, as well as capturing special moments with family and friends. He was passionate about self-care and wellness, natural health, essential oils, therapeutic massage, and passing his knowledge to others.
Other hobbies included hiking, biking, gardening, electronics, building computers, and spending time with family and friends.
An insurance salesman for many years, he helped many families with financial planning and received the designations of Certified Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), along with sales awards. Later in life, he became known as the “1904 World’s Fair Man,” entertaining at many events with special friend and caregiver, Carol Ann Miller.
Loving survivors include Ms. Miller of Kirkwood; Joanna Krone of Cape Girardeau; daughter Laura (Weldon) Saupe; grandchildren, Jacob and Levi Shelton and Blake and Jacob Saupe; and sister, Kathleen (Brant) Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert T. Krone, Sr., and LaVerne Krone.
Visitation and a Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at https://give.themmrf.org/bobkrone or c/o Laura Saupe. Online condolences may be made at www.boppchapel.com.