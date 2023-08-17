Hart, Robert Thomas, of Webster Groves, Missouri, beloved husband, father, uncle, nephew, cousin and popo, died Aug. 9, 2023. He was born Feb. 15, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri.
He was preceded in death, just two weeks ago, by his wife of 61 years, Janet. Their marriage was an example of true partnership and love. They are reunited in heaven for eternity.
He was also preceded by his parents, Alice and Richard C. Hart; brother, Richard C. Hart, Jr.; and son-in-law, Joel J. Hummel. He is survived by his children, Stephanie Hummel, Kristine (Paul) L’Ecuyer, Kathleen Hart, Jennifer Hart, Robert E. (Stephanie) Hart, and Patricia (Calvin Bennett) Hart; grandchildren, Joel (Spencer), Evan, Andrew (Jordan), and Richard (Briana) Hummel, Daniel, Madeline (David) Hannibal, and Michael L’Ecuyer, Ryan and Chad Horstmann, and Riley and Raegan Hart; and great-grandchildren Grant, Willow, Julia, Gentry and Tulsi Hummel, and Ellie Rose Hannibal.
Bob attended Saint Louis University High School and Saint Louis University. He met Janet while in college and began their family while he attended Saint Louis University School of Law. They lived in Webster Groves.
Bob practiced law for 60 years and loved being a lawyer and a judge. He also loved telling jokes — especially at family parties — and old monster movies, his Irish heritage and civil war history. He was a voracious reader and the #2 patron of the Webster Groves Public Library, second only to Janet. He served on the Webster Library Board of Trustees for three years.
Bob was proud to have recently received his 65 year pin as a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. His love for family and friends, kindness, wisdom, and humor endeared him to all who knew him. He will be sorely missed and forever remembered.
Memorials preferred to the Holy Redeemer Tuition Assistance Fund or The Knights of Columbus. Visitation Thursday, Aug. 17, 5 to 8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel. Funeral Mass Friday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Church. Private burial. See boppchapel.com for more.