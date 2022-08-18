Walsh, Robert Michael “Bob,” passed away at age 69 on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, after a 13-year battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of 44 years to Karen S. Walsh (nee Heideman); loving father of Meg (Nick) Geiger and the late Ryan (Janet Survived) Walsh; devoted grandfather to Louisa Geiger; dear brother of James (Michele), Thomas (Deborah), Timothy, and Mary Walsh Delano; and uncle to Kelsey and Lauren Walsh.
Bob spent his career as a printer and engraver, retiring in 2018. He was an avid reader of history and member of the Missouri Historical Society. He will be remembered for his wit, his creativity, and his loyalty to friends and family.
Memorial Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Memorial Service 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Bopp Chapel. Interment private. Memorial contributions preferred to St. Louis University High School or the Missouri Historical Society. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.