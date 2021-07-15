Harris, Robert L., 80, passed away Jan. 29, 2021, at his home in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.
Rob, a long-time resident of Glendale and Webster Groves, was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jacqueline “Jackie” Harris (nee Howe). He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth (Stephan) Fales and Karen (Jason) Wilt; his grandsons, Henry and Oliver Wilt; and his sister, Frances L. Wreidt.
Rob, a native St. Louisan, was a proud and active member of the St. Louis banking and business communities. He took pride in his early work with the Small Business Coalition, the St. Louis Ambassadors, and the St. Louis chapter of TAB. Rob, a United States Army veteran, received a Bronze Star.
Memorial and committal ceremony at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friday, July 16, followed by a Funeral Mass at Mary Queen of Peace at 2:30 p.m.