Brace, Robert James. Bob was born in 1942 in Superior, Wisconsin to H.W. “Wid” Brace and Katharine (Link) Brace. He passed away on Dec. 10, 2019 after a brief stay at Hope Hospice.
After graduating from the University of Wisconsin, Bob moved south to St. Louis with D’Arcy Advertising, where he met his wife of 50 years, Sharon Storck. Bob was a partner at Frank
Block Associates and ultimately a partner with Jim and Dave Stobie at Stobie-Brace Advertising and Marketing, specializing in business-to-business advertising. Bob took great pride and joy in his work on the Board of Directors of the World Bird Sanctuary where he coined their motto, “Let Your Spirit Take Wing.”
Bob and Sharon, former long time residents of Kirkwood, Missouri, enjoyed “rustic” foreign travel, working on many research expeditions with the Earthwatch Institute, African locations being their favorites. Closer to home, they were sent as trained disaster relief volunteers on three FEMA deployments.
Music was truly Bob’s passion. His low bass II notes were much in demand. He began singing with the St. Louis Symphony Chorus and later with the “unaccompanied but not alone” Kirkwood Greenleaf Singers where Bob donned his elegant madrigal costume each holiday season. In 1999, Bob took early retirement and he and Sharon moved to Captiva Island, Florida, where he sang with the Ft. Myers Symphony Chorus, Vocal Artistry, and the Sanibel-Captiva Community Chorus.
Bob’s volunteer activities on Captiva included the Captiva Fire Control District where he served 18 years as a volunteer firefighter/EMT and on the Board of Fire Commissioners as president. He was also an active member of the Captiva Civic Association. While relaxing on the beach near his home, Bob enjoyed fishing and an occasional cigar.
Bob, a wonderful, loving and creative individual, is survived by his wife
Sharon; his brother John and his wife Cindy of Elk Mound, Wisconsin; nephew Jason Hatcher and his wife Karen of Minneapolis, Minnesota; nieces Krista (Hatcher) Uelmen and her husband Travis of Madison, Wisconsin and Kate (Hatcher) Clayton of Portage, Michigan. Bob was preceded in death by his sister Katharine (Brace) Hatcher and brother Link.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alvin A. Dubin Alzheimer’s Resource Center, of Ft. Myers FL at www.alzheimersswfl.org/donations.asp.