Irvin, Robert. Following three courageous battles against cancer, Robert Ryland Irvin, Jr. passed away on Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Wyvone Roberts; his daughter, Elizabeth Loree Roosz (Wayne); his sons, Matthew Ryland Irvin (Leah) and Robert Drew Irvin (Jill); grandchildren, Savannah Elizabeth Roosz, Ryland Jefferson Irvin, Wilson Davis Irvin, Samantha Jane Irvin, and Anita Josephine Irvin; and his brothers, Patrick, Hamilton (“Hank”) and Sean.
Born in Hartsville, South Carolina, in 1943, Robert quickly demonstrated to his parents that their first born was destined to become a builder of cities. Sadly, his father passed away when young “Doodle” was only 13 years old. Hartsville policemen stepped up to provide guidance and support — he was a licensed dispatcher by the age of 14. Those experiences, coupled with his years as a Boy Scout, undoubtedly enamored him to a life of public service which began immediately following his graduation from Clemson University in 1966 as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army (ROTC).
After final preparations were made at Ft. Carson in Colorado Springs, Robert, his infantry unit, and their mascot (a Coca-Cola-glugging black bear) deployed to Vietnam, where he honorably and bravely served as a logistics officer, returning home a Captain (without the bear). After teaching Military Science at Clemson and momentarily considering life as a career soldier, Robert decided to return to his principal passion — city management — by taking on progressively more responsible positions in various South Carolina cities throughout the 1970s, including assistant chief of police (Hartsville), director of public works (Florence), and administrative assistant to the city manager (Greenville) before becoming the first city administrator in Union, when he also earned a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina.
In 1978,Robert moved his family to St. Peters, Missouri, where he and his team of local government professionals proudly guided the city from a population of less than 1,000 residents to over 50,000 in his almost 20-year tenure, overseeing the installation of miles upon miles of new streets, sidewalks, sewers, and water system infrastructure, along with a new municipal government complex and the award-winning $20M St. Peters Rec-Plex. His final six years of public service were spent managing the Village of Barrington, Illinois, but this was not his last; in retirement, Robert went on to volunteer for his local U.S. Selective Service Board and procure, repair, and gift emergency back-up power generators to public safety agencies in underserved areas in the greater St. Louis area.
His passion for utility was only eclipsed by his love of family. Robert loved watching his grandchildren perform on athletic fields and on stage and flourish in their chosen fields; he cherished his wife, Helen, for her intelligence, wisdom and endless ability to nurture. Robert, renowned for his ability to repair most anything, enjoyed all genres of film and was our hero — not because he once leapt over a church pew to provide life-saving CPR to the organist who collapsed while playing or was a bronze-star awarded combat veteran, but because he taught us to embrace hard work, be curious and grateful, measured in the things we do and say, and to be able to laugh at ourselves.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, Missouri, with a private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who are able instead donate to the Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1247-414-2100, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105; or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute. Please indicate the gift is in memory of Robert R. Irvin by writing a memo in your check.