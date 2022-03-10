Moore, Robert Gerald, was born Feb. 22, 1960, to the late Thomas and Jane Moore, and passed on Feb. 20, 2022, due to COVID-19 complications.
He was the beloved father of Joseph Moore of Austin, Texas and Patrick Moore of St. Louis; former husband of Christie Cahill-Moore; younger brother of Tom (Pam) Moore, Louise (Larry) Bradbury, and Brad (the late Peggy) Moore; uncle of Jason McCaslin, Olivia Bradbury, the late Emily Moore, David (Ari) Moore, Lisa Moore, and Christopher Moore; and great uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Bob’s greatest joy and pride in life were his sons, who will forever feel his absence. His gregarious personality leaves family and friends endless entertaining memories.
May he rest in restored peace.
A gathering to celebrate Bob’s life is planned.