Hanssen, Robert G., Oct. 1, 1945 - July 31, 2021, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 31, 2021. He was the beloved father of Cristina (Mark) Parcells and Lisa (John) Stivers; proud grandfather of Jack, Ella, Olivia, Matthew, Annelise and Cassandra; and dear companion of Jamie Heimburger.
Bob was a long-time resident of Webster Groves (WGHS Class of ’63) and went on to earn a BS in accounting from St. Louis University and CPA certification. He was former President of The Weir Group (formerly Charles S. Lewis & Co.) where he worked the majority of his career. He had a passion for international travel and enjoyed experiencing the cultures of the world. He loved spending time training his award-winning Labrador Retrievers for AKC National Field Trials, and he was part of an elite group of gunners associated with the Nationals. He enjoyed cruises in his ’69 Camaro convertible, motorcycle rides and spending time on the ski slopes in Breckenridge, Colorado.
Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Friends wishing may make memorials to Siteman Cancer Center or Duo Dogs (www.duodogs.org). Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.