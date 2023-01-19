Lamp, Robert E., professor emeritus of psychology at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, died Dec. 21, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 87 years old, just three days shy of his 88th Christmas Eve birthday, and a resident of Webster Groves.
Bob was born in Carbondale, Illinois, on Dec. 24, 1934, to Carolyn Lamp and Reverend Cletus Lamp. Bob received his bachelor’s degree from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1956 and his doctorate in clinical psychology from Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, in 1966. He was a professor of psychology at St. Louis University from 1965 to 1969 and chief psychologist at the Child Development Clinic at Cardinal Glennon Hospital.
In 1969, Bob joined the faculty at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and remained there until his retirement in 2000. While at SIUE, in 1973, Bob co-founded and developed the master’s program in clinical child and school psychology. It was one of the first programs in school psychology to be approved by the Illinois State Board of Education. He was the director of the program until his retirement.
Bob was the beloved teacher of many aspiring clinical child and school psychologists, and a prolific researcher, publishing numerous papers in the areas of child development and assessment. He also served as a mental health consultant to Madison County and St. Clair County Head Start Programs, and to The Beverly Farm Foundation. In addition, he maintained a private practice specializing in mental health and assessment services to adults with developmental disabilities.
In retirement, Bob enjoyed music, particularly jazz, and travel, especially the month he spent every summer in the high country of Summit County, Colorado, with family and friends.
Bob is survived by his loving children, Stephen Lamp, Michael (Kelly) Lamp and Jill Hogan; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and his loving partner, Debra Rami.
The family is planning a celebration of Bob’s life in the Spring of 2023. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.