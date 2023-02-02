Mathieu, Robert E. “Bob,” 94, of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away peacefully Jan. 17, 2023. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Elizabeth. He was loving father to Barb, Bill (Pam Risch), Jane (Craig) Foshee, and adopted son Tom Eckert; proud grandfather of Alex (Justin) Heines, and Jack and Brendan Foshee; and great-grandfather of Abigail Paden and Harrison Heines. He was predeceased by parents, Horace and Rose Mathieu, and brother, Horace, Jr.
Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, he joined the U.S. Army Air Force at age 17. He was a veteran of both World War II (during which he participated in the Berlin Airlift) and the Korean Conflict. A graduate of the University of Rochester, he worked for years in benefits and labor relations before discovering he had a penchant for sales.
The family would like to thank and acknowledge Barry Breckle and staff at the VA, his caregiver Anna Villani-Gillyon, the amazing neighbors on Glenford Court, Dave and Peggy Foshee, and his long-time college friend “HB” Len Star.
Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be missed by those who loved him. Bob’s final wish was that his brain be donated for Parkinson’s research at Washington University St Louis.
A memorial gathering for Bob will be held at The Hearth Room at The Hawken House, 1155 S. Rock Hill, Webster Groves, Missouri, 63119 on Feb. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks at a later date.
No flowers, please. If desired, donations may be made to:
• Rock Steady Boxing — Fenton, c/o Dot LeGrand, 980 Claymark Drive, St Louis, MO 63131.
• Washington University Parkinson’s Research — checks should be made out to Washington University and sent to: Joel S Perlmutter, MD, Campus Box 8111, 660 South Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. In the memo field or an attached note please indicate: for Dr. Perlmutter’s Parkinson’s Research.
• Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, 8050 Watson Road, Suite 240, St Louis, MO 63119.