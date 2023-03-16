Evans, Jr., Robert D., 91, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023.
Bob was born, raised and spent most of his life in the St. Louis area. His family lived briefly on Narrangansett Bay in Rhode Island, where he developed and often shared fond memories from his time there. After returning to St. Louis, he attended Clayton High School and lettered in football and baseball and sang in the a capella group.
He went on to attend University of Missouri and, while there, joined the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He remained an active member of the Alumnae Chapter and kept in touch with many of the Life Long Sigs he made there. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy Reserves and U.S. Army Reserves, receiving honorable discharges from all.
Bob had a long and successful career in the heating and air conditioning business. He started his career with Singer. In the mid 80s, he started his own business — the R.D. Evans Company — as a manufacturer’s representative. After he sold the company and retired, he spent his time volunteering at the Kirkwood Train Station weekly and on Fridays was a regular at the men’s coffee klatch. This coffee group was very special to him, as it included many close friends, and it was something he tried to never miss.
Bob’s membership in Coldwater Outing and Game Preserve was another great love of his. He was very active on the board and served as president, along with involvement on many of the club’s committees. He was passionate for many years about anything Coldwater. His time and friendships there remained important to him until the end.
Bob also had a great affinity for animals. He owned several dogs over the years, and became a capable trainer of English Setters. Later in life, he developed a love for his two cats, Max and Squeak.
Bob is the son of the late Robert D. Evans and Catherine (Kitty) Evans, (nee Carr); brother of the late Peter C. Evans; dear husband of the late Jane Evans (nee Bridges); dear father of Linda (Steve) Taylor, Laurie (Martin) Hayden, Katie (David) Knetzer, Annie (Rob) Evans-Bolt; dear grandfather of Christopher Taylor, Caroline Hayden, Sam and Kristen Knetzer, Mary, Chris, Catie, Gillian and Cameron Bolt; dear uncle, cousin and a good friend to many.
Memorial visitation to be held at Bopp Chapel on Saturday, March 18, noon to 4 p.m. Private family interment.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memoriam to the Coldwater Conservation Fund or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.