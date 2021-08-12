McCoy, Robert Burchard, long-time resident of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2021, at the age of 94.
He was born on June 24, 1927, in Huntington, Indiana, to William A. Mccoy and Elizabeth G. McCoy (nee Loew).
Robert was married to Carol Jean McCoy (nee Strand) of St. Cloud,
Minnesota, who preceded him in death. Bob and Carol had four sons: Richard (Rick) [Judy]; Robert (Rob) [who preceded him in death]; James (Jim) [Beth]; and Jeffrey (Jeff) [Diane] McCoy.
