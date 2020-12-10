Weddell, Jr., Robert (Bob) W. left us to join his beloved wife Betty of 63 years and our heavenly Father on Dec 3, 2020. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Jan 26, 1931, to Millicent Hauk and Robert W. Weddell Sr.
Bob graduated from the University of Illinois in 1953. A celebrated athlete, he played football under revered coach Ray Elliot as a starter the year undefeated Illinois won the Rose Bowl. It was the first nationally televised college bowl game. He was also a member of Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity and Army ROTC.
While at Illinois, Bob met the love of his life, Betty Anne Smith, on a blind date. They married their senior year and spent their honeymoon in Montgomery, Alabama; Bob had been invited to play in the Blue-Gray All-Star Football Classic. After graduation, Bob played for the Chicago Bears in their exhibition season before fulfilling his ROTC commitment by joining the U.S. Army. A patriot, Bob served as a Lieutenant at Brooke Army Medical Center at historic Fort Sam Houston. Returning to St. Louis, he launched a successful career in corrugated packaging and settled in Kirkwood where he and Betty raised their family. Eventually he founded Weddell Packaging and worked there until he retired. A longtime member of Greenbriar Hills Country Club, he loved playing both golf and gin. He leaves behind three children: Liz Gibbons (Mike), Robert W. Weddell III (the late Cindy), and Scott Weddell (Penny), eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. His remains will be laid to rest at First Presbyterian Church Courtyard in a private family service. He will be missed by all who knew him.