Robinson, Robert “Bob.” Born April 20, 1953. Passed away Aug. 27, 2019. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved anything outdoors, however, his greatest love was for his grandchildren, Melanie, Emily, Jackson and Sophia. Private services.
