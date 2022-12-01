DuPont, Robert (Bob) Ellis, 76, of Webster Groves, Missouri, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona, due to complications from COVID-19. Bob would want you to know that he was fully vaccinated and boosted, and we are all heartbroken he didn’t win this one.
Bob was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on March 24, 1946, to Joe and Anne DuPont. Growing up in a large Catholic family of nine children, his childhood on Howard Street in the 1950s was full of adventure, mischief and many friends.
Bob was proud to attend Premontre High School and excelled in his studies and on the basketball court. He was part of a friend-formed singing group called the Crusty Minstrels who kept in close touch throughout his whole life. Bob attended St. Norbert’s College, earning his bachelor’s degree in English with honors. He continued his studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a master’s degree in English, and was also a Ph.D. candidate in English.
While at St. Norbert’s College, Bob met Laura Lynn Gloss of Pulaski, Wisconsin, and fell in love. They were married for 49 years and had Jessica in 1968 and Jason in 1970. As part of his ROTC duties in college, Bob served in the U.S. Army in Heidelberg, Germany from 1973 to 1977, leaving the military as a captain. Bob and his family have storybook memories from their time in Germany, where they also formed lifelong bonds with Belgian relatives from his father’s side.
In 1977, Bob and his family moved to Webster Groves, Missouri. He attended St. Louis University and earned a master’s in healthcare administration. For 25 years, Bob was a successful hospital administrator in the greater St. Louis area.
Bob was an avid reader, quite possibly logging the most articles read of any single subscriber of the New York Times. From Steely Dan and Willie Nelson to Brazilian and classical, Bob loved and played music loudly his whole life. He enjoyed cooking meals for others, especially foods from other cultures. He was also a devoted Packers and Cardinals fan.
Of all his interests, Bob loved being a grandfather to Jessica and Jason’s children the most. A month before he departed this world, Bob made a trip to Oregon and Arizona to see his kids and grandkids with his dear partner, Sharon Slodounik. We are most grateful to have spent that time with him.
Robert was preceded in death by his father; his mother; his brother Jack DuPont; his sister, JoAnne Morgan; and his wife, Laura. He leaves behind his siblings, Catherine DuPont, Mary Hobbins, Laura (John) Ruppel, Paul (Sue) DuPont, Frances (Mike) DuWaldt, and Anne Miller; his daughter, Jessica DuPont (Shawn Hathaway); his son, Jason (Cookie) DuPont; his grandchildren, Charlotte Hathaway (17), Arianna DuPont (15), Madeline Hathaway (14), Lillian DuPont (13), and Beau DuPont (10); and many beloved nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Bob will be laid to rest in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri in 2023. A Celebration of Life will be planned for warmer weather in Green Bay, Wisconsin.