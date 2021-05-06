Lawder, Robert “Bob” Charles won his battle on April 26, 2021, and ascended into the arms of his savior. Born Oct. 6, 1951, Bob built his life and his family on the foundations of strength, humility, understanding, and most of all, love. Bob spent his time on this planet bringing his dreams to life. He built houses and furniture, designed tools, created comfortable living spaces and made the most remarkable and passionate music. He performed with many bands throughout St. Louis and nationally, most notably the Road Apples and the Public Service Blues Band. He also had a successful career as a manufacturing engineer at Sunnen Products.
His love of family, of music, of nature, of animals, and of community made Bob universally admired and respected by all who came across him. He shared all that he had and all that he was with those around him, and his light will forever shine in the lives he touched.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Julie Lawder (nee Provow); sons Matthew Lawder (Tasha Lawder) and Jesse Lawder (Kaitlin Cavey); granddaughter Connie Floyd; grandson Henry Cavey-Lawder; great-granddaughter Makenzie Dancy; brothers Tim Lawder (Donna Lawder) and Austin Lawder; sister Cherre Rogers (Don Rogers); mother-in-law Sharon Provow; sisters-in-law Ronda Provow and Lynn Lombardo (Steve); nieces; nephews; and countless friends and loved ones he considered family. Bob’s family will hold a celebration of his life on Oct. 23, 2021, at the Elks Lodge, 6330 Heege Road.