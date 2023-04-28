Schroder, Robert “Bob” C., 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Susan (nee Albrecht) Schroder; loving father of Debbie (Kevin) Chott and Cyndee (Rich) McCann Roark, and the late Robert Claud Schroder and Mary G. Schroder; dear Grampy of Becky (Patrick Sullivan) Chott, Missy (Zach Uhrich) Chott, Kelly (Jackson Fowler) Chott, Alicia McCann, Ian (Alfredo Gomez Cruz) McCann, and Noah McCann; Mr. Schroder Great-Grampy of Kaeden, Aurora, Killian, Ryan, Brynlii, Briggs, and Remi; and dear brother of David (Kay) Schroder, Bill (Sally) Schroder, Judy (Jay) Niedermann, and the late Albert Schroder, Jr.
Services: Visitation was April 24, 2023, at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa, Street, St. Louis, MO 63109. Funeral Mass was April 25, 2023, at Annunciation Catholic Church 12 W. Glendale, Webster Groves, MO 63119. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions suggested to APA, 1705 S. Hanley Road, Brentwood, MO 63144; or to the Audubon Society-St. Louis PO Box 220227, St. Louis, MO 63122. Please share memories at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.