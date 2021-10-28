Osborne, Robert Allen, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Dayna Osborne (nee Thompson); dear father of Matthew Osborne of Kirkwood, Missouri, Mark (Anita) Osborne of Tyler, Texas, Brian Osborne of Salado, Texas, Christopher (Marla) Osborne of Affton, Missouri, and the late Scott Neff of Calimesa, California; loving grandfather of Tynan, Joseph, Gillian, Grace, Hope, Isabelle, Joseph, Theodore Robert, Kaylee, Erin and the late Jacob; and brother of Patrick Osborne, Polly Ray and the late Roy Osborne.
Robert was a 1971 graduate of Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He worked for IBM, Lennox, HBE, Ralston, Emerson and Jacobs Engineering for a total of 41 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and taking care of his chickens. He was a member of Twin Oaks Presbyterian Church.
Memorial service Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, 3 p.m. at Twin Oaks Presbyterian Church, 1230 Big Bend Road, Ballwin, Missouri 63021, with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.