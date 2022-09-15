Dirnberger, Robert A. (Bob), 1929-2022. Bob passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Junea Dirnberger (nee Doerr); dear step-dad to Scott (Jolynne) of Florida, Gary (Kathy) and the late Orion Jones; dear step-grandpa to Julie (the late Dave) Geeting, Ronnie (Melissa) of Texas, Rob (Michelle) and the late Angie Jones.
Bob, the oldest of eight, was preceded in death by his parents, Audrey and Sylvester Dirnberger; infant sister, Mary Beth; brothers, Tom (Sue) of Texas, Jim “Duce” and his wife Gwynne, and Joe. He leaves behind Peggy (the late Otto) Huber; Jack (Tina) of California and Nancy (the late P.W.) Waller of Georgia; dear friends, “Ginny & Gib”; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob attended Coyle High School, St. Louis University before joining the Air Force for four years. After retiring as the overseer for the Passionist Nuns in Ellisville, Bob and Junea made their home in Webster Groves for 39 years. Bob always was kind, caring and a generous person, always giving a helping hand to whoever was in need and he never forgot to say “thank you,” no matter how little you did for him.
Anyone who knew Bob in his lifetime was truly blessed! A Memorial Service will be held on Sept. 24 at the Kutis Affton Chapel. Visitation at 1 p.m. before 2 p.m. service.