Jones, Robena Mae of Kirkwood, Missouri, born June 27, 1934, passed away on Aug. 1, 2023, to join her parents, William and Robena Spears, her husband (Edward), and eight siblings in heaven.
Robena graduated from Douglass High School, Class of 1952.
She married Edward Jones in 1954. They enjoyed traveling together. No children were born to this union.
Robena leaves to mourn one sister, Loretta Booth (James deceased), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will have a celebration of life with a balloon release on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Kirkwood Park.