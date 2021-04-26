A teenager has been charged with multiple felonies following an attempted armed robbery and stabbing at the Phil Mart gas station Monday morning.
Shrewsbury resident Blake Robert Parker, 18, was charged April 19 with felony counts of attempted robbery, assault and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He remains in custody on $500,000 bond.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at 5:50 a.m. Monday, April 19, at the Phil Mart gas station at 7250 Lansdowne Ave. in Shrewsbury. When police responded to a panic alarm at the gas station, they found a 60-year-old victim had been assaulted with a knife during an attempted robbery in the parking lot. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras.
Parker had stabbed the victim in the head after demanding money, according to the Shrewsbury Police Department. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Parker was taken into custody in the 7300 block of Weil Avenue not far from the gas station after a brief foot pursuit, and the weapon was located after a search of the area.
Court records reveal Parker has been arrested by Shrewsbury police several times in the past. In December 2020, he was charged with felonies for attempted burglary and assault, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Court records show that Parker has also violated a number of Shrewsbury ordinances included resisting arrest, assault and domestic assault, possession of marijuana, domestic assault and several traffic violations.