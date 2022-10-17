Oakland residents living on East Madison Avenue say the city’s plan for widening the street, which has been unclear at best or hidden from them at worst, will cause severe damage and likely death to more than a dozen trees.
“We’re not trying to hide anything. That street has needed some TLC and it’s long overdue,” said Mayor Andrew Stewart.
Missouri American Water is currently installing a new water main on East Madison.
“The street isn’t properly crowned, so all of the water goes to one side right now,” Stewart continued. “What we’re proposing is to put in proper curbs, repave it and add a proper center crown so water drains on both sides of the street. It’s not really a street widening — it’s a street improvement project.”
But residents aren’t buying that. The street is slated to be widened to 25 feet, as much as five feet wider than its current width in some places. The mayor said plans are preliminary and will be outlined at the city’s Oct. 19 board of aldermen meeting, 7 p.m. at the Oakland Court Room at Glendale City Hall, 424 N. Sappington Road.
Stewart said the road currently varies in width from 20 to 24.7 feet.
“Since the road isn’t all the same width right now, the most any part of the street would be widened would be five feet. The street isn’t going to be significantly wider,” the mayor said.
But some residents say that any widening of the road will severely damage, and most likely destroy, more than a dozen trees on East Madison. A report from an arborist hired by longtime East Madison residents Eileen Hutcheson and Kathleen Riordan backs that up.
The analysis and report by Mark Halpin, a certified arborist with Davey Resource Group, Inc., concludes that all 15 of the trees in the 700 block of East Madison would be damaged by widening the road. Dollar values for trees on the street range from roughly $300 to $10,000.
The report adds that at least seven, and up to 11, of the trees “would not be structurally stable should the street be widened, as damage to major structural roots would almost certainly occur.”
The report goes on to say that all trees with severe root damage, which would likely be 11 if the street were to be widened, would “almost certainly” die within five years. Those with moderate root damage would also likely die or suffer serious decline within the same amount of time.
Halpin noted in his report that some of the trees have already been moderately or severely damaged because of the excavation work being done by Missouri American Water.
“If they widen the street in front of my house they will finish off the two 40-year-old trees already damaged by deep trenching and uprooting done by the water main construction,” said Hutcheson, who has lived on East Madison for 43 years. “Two more have probably sustained moderate damage, and that’s just me.
“There was absolutely no notification from the city about this water main work prior to a note we got on our doors from the water company that it was going to happen,” she continued. “The city told the water company that the street was to be widened, but they didn’t even communicate or seek input from the residents about how they felt about the widening and the ramifications of doing all this work.”
Hutcheson said the city’s failure to communicate or hire an arborist to assess the situation spurred residents into action.
“Since no information regarding the impacts of street issues on our trees was forthcoming from Oakland, we stepped in,” she said.
But Mayor Stewart said the city held a meeting several months ago with East Madison residents in attendance. He said the overwhelming feedback from residents was that they didn’t want sidewalks on either side of the street or parking to be any more restrictive than what it is now. He added that there was enthusiasm for repaving the road, and that residents expressed concern about trees and other plants and shrubs that could be damaged by the improvements.
Stewart said even though the plans that will be presented at the meeting next week are preliminary and could change, the project is in the budget and slated to commence in the spring.
“We can’t always make every single person happy, but hopefully we can do this project and it will improve property values on the street and make homeowners more satisfied — and I really hope we don’t have to destroy any trees to do it,” he said.
Hutcheson said plans to widen the street should be stopped and a new plan that seeks to repair the damage already done, and not inflict more damage, should be undertaken.
“All of this is going to cause a lot of damage, grief and upset to those of us who live on this street,” she said.