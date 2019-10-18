A 19-year-old Kirkwood man is facing multiple charges for a road rage incident and shooting a firearm from a motor vehicle.
Karwawn Bejar Piro, of the 400 block of South Holmes Avenue, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 9, with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of shooting from a motor vehicle, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Piro is being held without bond at the St Louis County Jail, according to the Kirkwood Police Department.
Kirkwood police identified Piro as the suspect after investigating a road rage incident that included a shot fired from a vehicle on Oct. 8, at roughly 5 p.m. Police recovered the handgun used in the crime. Piro was arrested without incident.