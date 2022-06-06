More than a month into the expected four-month-long closure of the bridge at Manchester and Hanley roads, businesses on both sides of the bridge are feeling the effects.
Manchester Road west of Hanley has been closed since May 1 due to the replacement of the bridge over Black Creek. It is expected to remain closed until late August.
Along with the bridge closure, construction crews have closed the eastbound lanes of Manchester Road to make updates to the sewer systems. Many of the improvements are part of a larger project in Brentwood to ease historic flooding problems along the busy business strip.
Although drivers can still get to businesses between Brentwood Boulevard and Black Creek from the west, the closure has made it difficult for customers to easily access the area.
Businesses and restaurants have remained open, but many have seen changes in customer flow due to the construction. Joy Luck Chinese Buffet, located just southwest of the closure at 8030 Manchester Road, is one of the closest restaurants to the bridge closure.
“The customers in Maplewood cannot go straight to our restaurant. They have to go around and it’s a hard time to get here, so it does affect our business. Our hours are the same, but fewer customers come in,” said David Lin, manager of Joy Luck Chinese Buffet.
Time For Dinner at 8506 Manchester Road is also feeling the effects of the closure.
“With sales down and food prices going up, it’s a challenge, but we are still here and making delicious food,” Time For Dinner co-owner and Webster Groves resident Amy Stanford said.
Time For Dinner owner Carolyn Wilson said they are trying to take care of their customers.
“We want to make it worth the time they took to get here,” said Wilson, who is also a Webster Groves resident.
Big Bend, Brentwood Boulevard and Interstate 64 service roads are the most common detours customers and employees have used to find their way around the closure.
“Some clients have asked for the best route to take and seemed a little frustrated, obviously, on their way to work,” said Maggie Marty, a staff member at The Water Bowl, a doggy day care, training and boarding facility located northwest of the closure at 2615 S. Hanley Road. “Some of our employees have been affected by it, but just know they have to leave a bit earlier now.”
In addition to replacing the bridge over Black Creek, the Missouri Department of Transportation is making several improvements along Manchester Road between Big Bend and Lindbergh, with a projection to resurface in the summer of 2023.