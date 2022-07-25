A crowd celebrated the return of Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner to full service at the Kirkwood Train Station on Monday, July 18. The route between St. Louis and Kansas City had been scaled back due to the pandemic, with only one outgoing and one incoming train per day. As of Monday, a second train was added, once again making day trips to popular Missouri destinations possible. The second River Runner was made possible through a $13 million allocation from the state. Above, passengers board the River Runner on Monday morning. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
