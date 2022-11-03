Stillman, Rita Ruth (nee Cramer), entered eternal life on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, after eating her required peck of dirt at age 99 years and three months. Her spirit and energy is carried on by her three children, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life.
Rita was born July 11, 1923, to Arthur and Esther Cramer. On that hot and muggy day in the dining room of her maternal grandparents, the doctor remarked that she was a fine and healthy baby girl.
The first seven years of her life were spent in a large rented flat in the northwest suburb of Chicago, Illinois, where she often played doctor with the neighborhood children. Lying on the back steps pretending they were hospital beds, they took their “medicine,” which was rainwater from a rusty wheelbarrow. When playing doctor bored them, they would remove tar from the streets, let it cool, then pop it into their mouths as if it was chewing gum. Chomping on the tar and clomping in the alley wearing Pet Milk cans squished onto their feet kept them giggling.
In the fall of 1929, the Depression forced Rita, her parents, older sister Dolores and baby brother Arthur to their summer cottage at Eagle Lake Manor in Kansasville, Wisconsin. The place was meant neither for winter nor for raising a family, but it sheltered them and was filled with love. Her father converted half the back porch into a bedroom just in time for another baby brother, Robert, to be welcomed by all. Though these could have easily been the hardest times of Rita’s life, she didn’t realize it — and no one would have known by the way she shared her fond memories of those years.
Rita lived in Kansasville until she graduated from Burlington High in 1941, after which her family moved back to Chicago. In 1943, while working at the Chicago Service Center USO, she met Henry Stillman, who was leaving to serve in World War II with the U.S. Army Air Corps. He asked her to write to him and she kept her promise that she would. During her shifts as a secretary at the Insurance Exchange and later at the Merchandise Mart, she would type her letters to Henry — with Henry’s and several other gentlemen’s names in different branches of military service listed at the bottom. Before placing the letter into the envelope, she would put a check mark next to Henry’s name. When we questioned her if the other men were real or for show, she would simply reply with a sly grin.
Undiscouraged by his sweetheart’s antics, Henry proposed to Rita and they were united in marriage on Nov. 23, 1946. Still living in Chicago with her parents, they welcomed their first son, John, in the fall of 1947. In the spring of 1949, they moved to Brentwood, Missouri, to live with Henry’s parents, and by September of 1949, they had saved enough money to buy a home in Rock Hill, Missouri. Three more children arrived, each in the fall like their elder brother — daughter Janet in 1950, daughter Linda in 1953, and son Gary in 1959. Rita took great pride in being a wife and mother, and she was elated in March of 1979 when she and Henry were able to purchase their dream home in Kirkwood, Missouri.
During the 1970s and ’80s, Rita held two jobs: one cooking lunches for Parkway South school, and the other as an office administrator for the Special School District. After Henry passed away in 1997, Rita continued to embrace life by taking college classes in subjects that interested her, being active with the American Legion and attending all their social events, and traveling alone on group trips that began with strangers and ended with all of them being friends. She also worked out at the YMCA until age 97, especially loving her water aerobics classes.
Always healthy and vibrant, and with more energy than many people half her age, Rita continued driving until she was 97, and she relished living independently in her home until her final days.
Of the many valuable lessons she imparted, these are but a few: “Never treat things as disposable; everything can be used more than once.” “Take care of what you have and you’ll always have plenty.” “Get outside, and enjoy and love nature.” And perhaps the most important one: “Celebrate your birthday all month long and always have a cake.”
Rita is survived by her son, John (Ree); daughter, Linda (Wayne); and son, Gary (Laura); as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Nov. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 8, 2023 — details to follow. Memorial donations may be given to American Legion Auxiliary, 3450 Founders Road. Indianapolis, IN 46268.