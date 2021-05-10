Kirkwood-based RIGGS Company is a full-service design/remodeling firm that puts customer service and client satisfaction first.
The company, which was founded more than six decades ago, specializes in remodeling projects including additions, exterior upgrades, whole house renovations, kitchens, baths and more.
“To successfully operate in this community for 62 years speaks to the value of the relationships that we build with our clients,” said RIGGS Company President and Co-owner Amie Riggs. “We value our client’s opinions and utilize the feedback to continually look for ways to improve our processes and the client’s experience.”
RIGGS Company comes highly recommended from those who have had home renovations done by the woman-owned business.
“I chose RIGGS because of the typical reasons: Reputation and recommendations, ability to communicate effectively and timely, and quality of work,” said Fran Wilner, who hired RIGGS to construct a master bedroom suite addition. “However, since it was my first experience of remodeling on this scale, I told Amie that I needed someone to hold my hand.”
Wilner said Riggs, along with Amy Launius, Design and Product Manager for the company, did just that by being empathetic and supportive, and focusing on her needs.
“Their creativity and understanding of what women may want in their living space was essential to how the project turned out,” she said. “Amy helped me with the decision making for all the details in the addition, making sure I didn’t get lost in all the different options. Her communication throughout allowed the process to go smoothly and stay true to my vision.”
RIGGS is a quality company run by quality people,” she added. “I have received so many compliments on my ‘new home!’”
333 Leffingwell Ave. • Kirkwood • 314-821-7646