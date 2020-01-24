“It’s the change of a decade, and we feel like we need to process more than the holiday food we ate,” said Bill Riggs, president and co-owner of RIGGS Company, which specializes in design/build remodeling projects, including additions, whole house renovations, kitchens, baths and historical renovations.
In 2011, siblings Amie and Bill Riggs bought the company founded by their grandparents in 1959.
The first thing the company’s third generation processed in the new decade is “gratefulness for our relationships with our clients,” Bill Riggs said. “Over 90% of our business continues to come from past clients and their referrals. Our client relationships have driven our longevity in the community, and it is something of which we are extremely proud.”
The company’s core values are the most critical components processed. “We genuinely care for our clients and are transparent in all interactions,” said Amie Riggs, vice president and co-owner. “We hyper-focus on the detail and quality, and take responsibility and pride in the product we deliver.”
“Our values really drive everything that we do,” she said. “Each are essential to the client experience and our subsequent success. We believe if we are effective at each of these, it has the ability to differentiate us and lead us through the next decade.”
The Riggs family and staff “love living and working in this community,” Bill Riggs said. “It has so much to offer. Our goal is to make sure our clients not only love living in our community, but they also love living in their homes, and we look forward to making it happen for another seven decades.”
Please visit www. RIGGSCompanySTL.com or call 314-821-7646 for more information on becoming part of the RIGGS family.
333 Leffingwell Ave. • Kirkwood • 314-821-7646